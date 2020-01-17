Pinecrest Resources (CVE:PCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Pinecrest Resources Ltd (CVE:PCR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 99000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Pinecrest Resources Company Profile (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

