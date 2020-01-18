Pinecrest Resources (CVE:PCR) Shares Down 17.5%

Pinecrest Resources Ltd (CVE:PCR)’s share price fell 17.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, 107,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 47,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.51 million and a PE ratio of -34.00.

Pinecrest Resources Company Profile (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

