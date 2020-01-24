PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PING AN INS GRP/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PNGAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 239,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,758. PING AN INS GRP/S has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

PING AN INS GRP/S Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

