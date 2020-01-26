Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Trading Down 1.8%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $34.49, 28,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 30,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HKXCY. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:HKXCY)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Clearing, and Platform and Infrastructure. The Cash segment covers various equity products traded on the cash market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; sale of market data relating to the products; and other related activities.

