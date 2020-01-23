Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

PING stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 704,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

