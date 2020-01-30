Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

NYSE:PING opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $28.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

