Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PING. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of PING traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

