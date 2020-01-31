PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, approximately 225 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.51.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

