Pinnacle Financial Partners Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $60.64 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $189,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

