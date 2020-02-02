Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PNFP stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?