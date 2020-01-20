Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $63.39 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

