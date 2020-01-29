Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$4.81 ($3.41) and last traded at A$4.81 ($3.41), 625,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.61 ($3.27).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.72 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile (ASX:PNI)

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

