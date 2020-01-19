Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.65.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$10.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87. The firm has a market cap of $356.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.53. Pinnacle Renewable has a 12 month low of C$5.98 and a 12 month high of C$12.95.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

