Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Seeing Free Cash Growth of 0.977444

Taking a look at some historical volatility numbers on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), we can see that the twelve month volatility is currently 15.266600. The 6 month volatility is 14.804200, and the three month is noted at 15.836700. Following volatility data can help calculate how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price movement during the measured timeframe.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is 37. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is 31.

Shifting gears, we can see that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has a Q.i. Value of 44.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). The name currently has a score of 9.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

At the time of writing, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is 0.044562. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is 21.666475. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is 0.060985.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is 0.028317. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.