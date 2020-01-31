Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. 743,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

