Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading 8% Higher

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.30, 564,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 558,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pintec Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pintec Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

