Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.81, approximately 24,175,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 10,958,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $15,453,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $69,076,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 396.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

