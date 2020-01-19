Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.17. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,825,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 351,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

