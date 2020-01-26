Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Acquires $64,203.30 in Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14.

NYSE:PHD opened at $11.06 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 577,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

