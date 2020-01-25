Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.46. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $11.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.03. 1,264,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

