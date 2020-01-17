Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

PXD stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $7,353,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

