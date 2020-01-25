Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $7.98 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $7.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.93. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

