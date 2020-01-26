Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

TRGP stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 45.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,636,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,493,000 after purchasing an additional 363,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

