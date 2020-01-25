Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

ALLY stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

