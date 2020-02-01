Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $13.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations

