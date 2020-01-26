Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $23.23 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

