Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

JNPR stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

