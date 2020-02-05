Piper Sandler Boosts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $144.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NYSE AYX traded up $5.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,751. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -805.07, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.15. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $147.79.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,419,406 over the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $54,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $70,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

