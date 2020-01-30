Piper Sandler Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $141.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.74.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

