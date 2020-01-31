Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

OSBC opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $376.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?