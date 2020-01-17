Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

