Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUR. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

