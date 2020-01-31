Piper Sandler Comments on Aon PLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $219.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.02. AON has a fifty-two week low of $153.17 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AON by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $83,069,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of AON by 29.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

