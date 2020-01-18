Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of America Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

