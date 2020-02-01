Piper Sandler Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. Insiders sold 14,743 shares of company stock valued at $665,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

