Piper Sandler Comments on Brigham Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $946,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels