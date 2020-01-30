Piper Sandler Comments on Byline Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Byline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE BY opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $773.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

