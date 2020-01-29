Piper Sandler Comments on Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CATY opened at $36.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after buying an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

