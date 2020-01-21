Piper Sandler Comments on Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

