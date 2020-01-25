Piper Sandler Comments on Chevron Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

