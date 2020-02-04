Piper Sandler Comments on Evans Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Evans Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $38.67 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 60,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

