Piper Sandler Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

