Piper Sandler Comments on First Business Financial Services Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors

