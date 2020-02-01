Piper Sandler Comments on HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of HCA opened at $138.80 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,197 shares of company stock worth $8,002,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?