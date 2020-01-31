Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Growth Stocks