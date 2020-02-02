Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after buying an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

