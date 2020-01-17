Piper Sandler Comments on Luminex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Luminex in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.84. Luminex has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luminex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Luminex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Luminex by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,406.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

