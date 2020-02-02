Piper Sandler Comments on Principal Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NYSE:PFG opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

