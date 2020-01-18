Piper Sandler Comments on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $653.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

