Piper Sandler Comments on Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

SIGI opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance